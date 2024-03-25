Emily in Paris cast enjoys trip to Disneyland amid season 4 production

Emily in Paris cast embarked on a magical journey to Disneyland Paris amid filming for the upcoming fourth season of the acclaimed series.

After gracing the screen with their Parisian charm, the Emily in Paris cast took a break from their busy schedules and found themselves in the enchanting world of Disneyland.

In an Instagram carousel post made by Lily Collins featuring co-stars, Paul Forman, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold and director Andrew Fleming, the group appeared joyful embracing their day off in the iconic theme park.

Pictures showe­d two besties striking poses ne­ar Sleeping Beauty's majestic castle­ in one, while anothe­r revealed the­ 35-year-old actress before­ a same-named souvenir store­. The shared slideshow capture­d the amused group, closing with Park and Collins crashed out aslee­p on the car's backseat.

“Sunday fun day at the happiest place on Earth! Missed (Charlie McDowell) big time but we brought him along for the rise. Always with me in spirit...”, the Love, Rosie actress wrote in the caption.

It is worth mentioning here that the main lead of the comedy-drama series confirmed filming for its 4th season in January via Instagram.



“Did someone say Saison Quatre?!” she wrote in the caption, holding a script to her face, “Finally reunited with my (emilyinparis) fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…”.



