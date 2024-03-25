Gwyneth Paltrow admits watching ‘Rubbish TV’ once a week

Gwyneth Paltrow recently admitted she couldn’t care less about the haters and revealed her priorities for quiet days.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, the Iron Man actress revealed her lesser interest in people’s opinion of her lifestyle.

She said, “I don't give a f***, I don't care, I've turned 50. I don't give a f*** what anybody thinks”.

While Paltrow had previously revealed that she takes care of her gut health and focuses on eating well, there are days when she just wants to relax, curl up on the sofa and order take-out.

“I really love to sleep and lie around. I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order food. I really need one slovenly day,” Chris Martin’s ex admitted.

The mother of two also confessed to finding out about reality TV during a pandemic.

“It’s like so terrible and I can’t stop watching it”, she added before revealing her two favourite ones including Love Is Blind and Love on The Spectrum.

“It’s a slippery slope”, Paltrow said of binging reality TV.