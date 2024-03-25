 
menu

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Kate Middleton’s video about her cancer announcement has reignited rumors of there being AI at play.

Since her cancer announcement the world’s been erupting into a frenzy over the possibility of there being AI at play in her video.

Many have since doubled down on their claims of AI being the likely reason for a glitch in the video, that shows Kate’s engagement ring appearing and disappearing as her hand moves.

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act

However, according to Marca there are others who are defending the video, branding it just ‘not recorded live’.

It is pertinent to mention however that no official proof has yet seen the light of day.

The original video has been posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account and moments from it have since been screen grabbed to showcase the apparent disappearing act.

More From Entertainment:

New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty

New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty
Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence

Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence
Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend

Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend
Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'

Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'
Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy

Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy
Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family

Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family
Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics

Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics
Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?

Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?
'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success

'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success
Kate Middleton desperate for normal, active life amid life of too much responsibility

Kate Middleton desperate for normal, active life amid life of too much responsibility
Kate Middleton's close friend breaks silence on true reason for cancer admission video

Kate Middleton's close friend breaks silence on true reason for cancer admission