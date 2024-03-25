 
menu

Ariana Grande enjoys second week of Billboard success with 'eternal sunshine'

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Ariana Grande enjoys second week of Billboard success with eternal sunshine
Ariana Grande enjoys second week of Billboard success with 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande is still enjoying success generated by her latest album, eternal sunshine, which she released on March 8, 2024.

According to Billboard, the God Is A Woman crooner spent a second week on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 200 albums chart.

Luminate recorded the figures as the set garnered 100,500 equivalent album units in the US during the album’s tracking week.

Eternal sunshine, as an album, maintained Grande’s legacy of spending two consecutive weeks on the Billboard chart as the number one album.

Previously, the Bang Bang singer’s 2020 and 2019 albums, Positions and Thank U, Next, respectively also spent their first two weeks after release, on the top of Billboard Hot 200.

Grande’s musical adaptation, Wicked, co-star, Cynthia Erivo, took to her official Instagram account to upload a story congratulating the 30-year-old songstress on her success.

Tagging Grande, Erivo captioned the story, “Congratulations little sister!!”

Ariana Grande reposted the story on her Instagram account and wrote, “sister angel love you so much,” expressing her love over the actress’ kind gesture.

More From Entertainment:

Denzel Washington plays THIS role writer wasn't paid to write

Denzel Washington plays THIS role writer wasn't paid to write
Jennifer Lawrence once reckless move floored Josh Hutcherson

Jennifer Lawrence once reckless move floored Josh Hutcherson
Kate Middleton, Prince William's different relationships with King Charles explained

Kate Middleton, Prince William's different relationships with King Charles explained
Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business

Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business
New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty

New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty
Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act video

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act
Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence

Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence
Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend

Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend
Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'

Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'
Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy

Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy
Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family

Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family