Ariana Grande enjoys second week of Billboard success with 'eternal sunshine'

Ariana Grande is still enjoying success generated by her latest album, eternal sunshine, which she released on March 8, 2024.

According to Billboard, the God Is A Woman crooner spent a second week on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 200 albums chart.

Luminate recorded the figures as the set garnered 100,500 equivalent album units in the US during the album’s tracking week.

Eternal sunshine, as an album, maintained Grande’s legacy of spending two consecutive weeks on the Billboard chart as the number one album.

Previously, the Bang Bang singer’s 2020 and 2019 albums, Positions and Thank U, Next, respectively also spent their first two weeks after release, on the top of Billboard Hot 200.

Grande’s musical adaptation, Wicked, co-star, Cynthia Erivo, took to her official Instagram account to upload a story congratulating the 30-year-old songstress on her success.

Tagging Grande, Erivo captioned the story, “Congratulations little sister!!”

Ariana Grande reposted the story on her Instagram account and wrote, “sister angel love you so much,” expressing her love over the actress’ kind gesture.