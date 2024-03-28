 
menu

Prince Harry had rush of ‘adrenaline' with ‘true feelings' amid engagement interview

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

Prince Harry let his true feelings slip during his engagement interview with Meghan Markle in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sat with BBC to proclaim their love for one another, touched upon how Harry’s family welcomed the ‘Suits’ star.

"It was exciting. I mean I've - you know I'd been seeing her for a period of time when I - literally didn't tell anybody at all," Harry said.

He then went onto share William and Katherine’s reaction ahead of meeting Meghan Markle.

"And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbours we managed to get that in a couple of - well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely …" "Wonderful," Meghan continued. "Amazing, as has William as well," Harry agreed. "And then my father as well.

Harry gushed: "A handful of teas and meetings and all sorts of gatherings over at his place as well. So no, the family together have been absolutely, you know, a solid support and my grandparents as well have been - have been wonderful throughout this whole process and they've known for quite some time. So how they - how they haven't told anybody is - is again a miracle in itself. But now the whole family have come together and have been a huge amount of support."

However, body language expert Judi James believes Harry was visibly confused in that moment and was trying to conceal tensions in the family.

She told Express: "Harry performs some fast blinks to suggest a burst of adrenaline and then he looks down in a cut-off gesture to conceal his eye expression and therefore – possibly – his true feelings,"

"He then looks to his side as though recalling the moment and his lips clamp rather than move in speech. The 'Ah...' from Harry sounds telling, as though he is debating whether to tell all or not. He performs an asymmetric smile that suggests he could say more,” Judi noted.

Prince Harry let his true feelings slip during his engagement interview with Meghan Markle in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sat with BBC to proclaim their love for one another, touched upon how Harry’s family welcomed the ‘Suits’ star.

"It was exciting. I mean I've - you know I'd been seeing her for a period of time when I - literally didn't tell anybody at all," Harry said.

He then went onto share William and Katherine’s reaction ahead of meeting Meghan Markle.

"And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbours we managed to get that in a couple of - well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely …" "Wonderful," Meghan continued. "Amazing, as has William as well," Harry agreed. "And then my father as well.

Harry gushed: "A handful of teas and meetings and all sorts of gatherings over at his place as well. So no, the family together have been absolutely, you know, a solid support and my grandparents as well have been - have been wonderful throughout this whole process and they've known for quite some time. So how they - how they haven't told anybody is - is again a miracle in itself. But now the whole family have come together and have been a huge amount of support."

However, body language expert Judi James believes Harry was visibly confused in that moment and was trying to conceal tensions in the family.

She told Express: "Harry performs some fast blinks to suggest a burst of adrenaline and then he looks down in a cut-off gesture to conceal his eye expression and therefore – possibly – his true feelings,"

"He then looks to his side as though recalling the moment and his lips clamp rather than move in speech. The 'Ah...' from Harry sounds telling, as though he is debating whether to tell all or not. He performs an asymmetric smile that suggests he could say more,” Judi noted.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trust broken down' as William kept mum about Kate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trust broken down' as William kept mum about Kate
Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton's cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis
King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis

King Charles' being a nightmare behind closed doors after cancer diagnosis
King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago

King Charles' monarchy no longer perky and nothing like five years ago
Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality

Kate Middleton's cancer risks spelling even more dire reality
Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells video

Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells
Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Sean video

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online
King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer video

King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness

King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness
Prince Harry likely won't bring Archie, Lilibet to UK

Prince Harry likely won't bring Archie, Lilibet to UK
King Charles will put an end to false speculations about his health at Easter: Source

King Charles will put an end to false speculations about his health at Easter: Source