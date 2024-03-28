Prince Harry had rush of ‘adrenaline' with ‘true feelings' amid engagement interview

Prince Harry let his true feelings slip during his engagement interview with Meghan Markle in 2017.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sat with BBC to proclaim their love for one another, touched upon how Harry’s family welcomed the ‘Suits’ star.

"It was exciting. I mean I've - you know I'd been seeing her for a period of time when I - literally didn't tell anybody at all," Harry said.

He then went onto share William and Katherine’s reaction ahead of meeting Meghan Markle.

"And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbours we managed to get that in a couple of - well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely …" "Wonderful," Meghan continued. "Amazing, as has William as well," Harry agreed. "And then my father as well.

Harry gushed: "A handful of teas and meetings and all sorts of gatherings over at his place as well. So no, the family together have been absolutely, you know, a solid support and my grandparents as well have been - have been wonderful throughout this whole process and they've known for quite some time. So how they - how they haven't told anybody is - is again a miracle in itself. But now the whole family have come together and have been a huge amount of support."

However, body language expert Judi James believes Harry was visibly confused in that moment and was trying to conceal tensions in the family.

She told Express: "Harry performs some fast blinks to suggest a burst of adrenaline and then he looks down in a cut-off gesture to conceal his eye expression and therefore – possibly – his true feelings,"

"He then looks to his side as though recalling the moment and his lips clamp rather than move in speech. The 'Ah...' from Harry sounds telling, as though he is debating whether to tell all or not. He performs an asymmetric smile that suggests he could say more,” Judi noted.

