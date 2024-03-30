Kelly Clarkson ‘refuses' to allow ex Brandon to get ‘more money' out of her

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022

Kelly Clarkson still has “resentment” towards her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and is suing him for running an “unlicensed talent agency” on her behalf.

Kelly feels the management company “took advantage” of her and profited big time from her name.

Now, a source says “Kelly has learned a lot about what went on behind the scenes now that she and Brandon are divorced. “

“She feels that she may have been taken advantage of by her management company and thinks they profited off her way too much,” they told Life & Style magazine.

The Stronger singer filed for divorce from Brandon in 2020 and reached a settlement in 2022. She agreed to pay him a staggering $115K per month in spousal support payments until 2024 along with $45,601 a month in child support until their two children, River, 9, and Remington, 7, turn 18. Kelly also had to make a one-time payment of $1,326,161, to him.

“Kelly refuses to allow Brandon to walk away with more money than he deserves,” the source told the publication. “She has worked hard to get to a happier place post-divorce, but she still holds a lot of resentment toward him.”

However, the singer scored big recently when a California labor commissioner order Brandon to pay Kelly $2,641,374, for “unlawfully” making deals as her manager.