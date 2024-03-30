 
menu

Kelly Clarkson ‘refuses' to allow ex Brandon to get ‘more money' out of her

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022

Kelly Clarkson still has “resentment” towards her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and is suing him for running an “unlicensed talent agency” on her behalf.

Kelly feels the management company “took advantage” of her and profited big time from her name.

Now, a source says “Kelly has learned a lot about what went on behind the scenes now that she and Brandon are divorced. “

“She feels that she may have been taken advantage of by her management company and thinks they profited off her way too much,” they told Life & Style magazine.

The Stronger singer filed for divorce from Brandon in 2020 and reached a settlement in 2022. She agreed to pay him a staggering $115K per month in spousal support payments until 2024 along with $45,601 a month in child support until their two children, River, 9, and Remington, 7, turn 18. Kelly also had to make a one-time payment of $1,326,161, to him.

“Kelly refuses to allow Brandon to walk away with more money than he deserves,” the source told the publication. “She has worked hard to get to a happier place post-divorce, but she still holds a lot of resentment toward him.”

However, the singer scored big recently when a California labor commissioner order Brandon to pay Kelly $2,641,374, for “unlawfully” making deals as her manager. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles likely to forgive Prince Harry due to ‘difficult childhood' video

King Charles likely to forgive Prince Harry due to ‘difficult childhood'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions contribute to Kate's ‘terrible' mental health

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions contribute to Kate's ‘terrible' mental health
Reason behind Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss revealed

Reason behind Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss revealed
Shiloh Jolie Pitt inspires dad Brad Pitt to embrace joy of dancing video

Shiloh Jolie Pitt inspires dad Brad Pitt to embrace joy of dancing
Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment

Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment
Travis Kelce would ‘rather miss' Taylor Swift than ‘disturb' her on UK Eras tour

Travis Kelce would ‘rather miss' Taylor Swift than ‘disturb' her on UK Eras tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘major area of tension' in marriage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘major area of tension' in marriage
Buckingham Palace takes major decision for Prince William, Prince George as King Charles battles cancer

Buckingham Palace takes major decision for Prince William, Prince George as King Charles battles cancer
Root's alum Leslie Uggams recalls memories with Louis Gosset Jr.

Root's alum Leslie Uggams recalls memories with Louis Gosset Jr.
King Charles not ready to abdicate for Prince William amid cancer treatment? video

King Charles not ready to abdicate for Prince William amid cancer treatment?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'perfect opportunity' for reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'perfect opportunity' for reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought'

Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought'