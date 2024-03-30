 
menu

Ryan Gosling ‘needed a break' from work to enjoy time with Eva Mendes

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Barbie star Ryan Gosling prioritizes time with Eva Mendes and their daughters
'Barbie' star Ryan Gosling prioritizes time with Eva Mendes and their daughters 

Ryan Gosling prioritizes spending time with his wife Eva Mendes and daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

“Spending time with Eva and the kids was obviously the top priority, but he also needed a break. Ryan tends to work in big spurts, then takes time off so he can come back to the next challenge with a full tank,” a source told National Enquirer UK.

Ryan and Eva met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines and have been together ever since. While the Barbie star goes away for his acting projects, Eva stays home with their kids. The actress gave up her acting career to spend time around their kids.

The Ghost Rider actress recently opened up about the same, saying, "It was like a no-brainer. I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away. It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here.'"

“I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be,” Mendes added in an interview with Today. 

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider video

Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided video

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided
Lizzo showered with support from Paris Hilton, Queen Latifa, more after she ‘quit' industry video

Lizzo showered with support from Paris Hilton, Queen Latifa, more after she ‘quit' industry
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level: Deets inside

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level: Deets inside
William, Kate's steady approach contrasts with 'drama queens Harry & Meghan

William, Kate's steady approach contrasts with 'drama queens Harry & Meghan

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber to part ways soon after 6-year marriage: Predicts expert

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber to part ways soon after 6-year marriage: Predicts expert
King Charles likely to forgive Prince Harry due to ‘difficult childhood' video

King Charles likely to forgive Prince Harry due to ‘difficult childhood'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions contribute to Kate's ‘terrible' mental health

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions contribute to Kate's ‘terrible' mental health
Reason behind Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss revealed

Reason behind Kelly Clarkson's incredible weight loss revealed
Kelly Clarkson ‘refuses' to allow ex Brandon to get ‘more money' out of her

Kelly Clarkson ‘refuses' to allow ex Brandon to get ‘more money' out of her
Shiloh Jolie Pitt inspires dad Brad Pitt to embrace joy of dancing video

Shiloh Jolie Pitt inspires dad Brad Pitt to embrace joy of dancing
Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment

Queen Camilla frustrated by King Charles declining health amid cancer treatment