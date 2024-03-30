Ryan Gosling ‘needed a break' from work to enjoy time with Eva Mendes

'Barbie' star Ryan Gosling prioritizes time with Eva Mendes and their daughters

Ryan Gosling prioritizes spending time with his wife Eva Mendes and daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

“Spending time with Eva and the kids was obviously the top priority, but he also needed a break. Ryan tends to work in big spurts, then takes time off so he can come back to the next challenge with a full tank,” a source told National Enquirer UK.

Ryan and Eva met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines and have been together ever since. While the Barbie star goes away for his acting projects, Eva stays home with their kids. The actress gave up her acting career to spend time around their kids.

The Ghost Rider actress recently opened up about the same, saying, "It was like a no-brainer. I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children... and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away. It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here.'"

“I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be,” Mendes added in an interview with Today.