King Charles true intentions over abdication for Prince William revealed

King Charles taking 'gentle steps' back towards public duties amid abdication calls

Britain’s King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, taking “gentle steps” back towards normal public duties amid calls for his abdication, a royal insider has claimed.



Speaking to the People magazine, a royal insider claims King Charles remains “positive” amid his cancer treatment.

The source said that the monarch is “progressing well” and “is positive."

The insiders also disclosed King Charles doctors views over the monarch cancer treatment, saying “the doctors are optimistic.”

The insider went on to claim that King Charles has not been “operationally constrained" so far and Palace is planning for “a summer diary.”

However, the source said King Charles team will not commit to any engagements and will rely on “medical advice nearer the time.”

The fresh claims came as King Charles attended the Easter church service on Sunday, in his most high-profile public appearance since revealing a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, arrived by car for the hour-long late morning service at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.

Meanwhile, King Charles has been facing growing calls to step down for his son Prince William amid cancer treatment.