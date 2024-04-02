 
Jennifer Garner announces dad William Garner's death in a touching tribute

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Jennifer Garner announces dad William Garner's death in a touching tribute

Jennifer Garner’s dad William John Garner has passed away at the age of 85.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the 13 Going on 30 star shared that her father passed away “peacefully”on Saturday afternoon."

Jennifer posted a carousel of wholesome memorie of her family alongside William and penned a heartfelt caption with it.

She wrote, "We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners.”

The 50-year-old actress continued, “Today is for gratitude. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith.”

"My sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind,” she wrote further.

