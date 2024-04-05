King Charles wants to follow Queen Elizabeth's mantra amid cancer battle

King Charles wants to follow Queen Elizabeth's mantra

Britain’s King Charles wants to follow his mother Queen Elizabeth’s mantra, that he “needs to be seen to be believed”, a royal insider has claimed as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.



According to a report by The Sun, King Charles has told aides to prepare for a two-week visit to Australia in October after a positive response to his cancer treatment.

King Charles announced on February 5 that he has been diagnosed with cancer and following a careful recovery plan.

The monarch has also stepped back from official duties.

Now, the publication citing sources has claimed: “The King is raring to go after a significant amount of time off due to his cancer diagnosis.

“He knows he can’t hang around and is feeling extremely positive after tests meant he could attend the Easter Sunday service and spend time meeting the public, which he has missed.”

The royal source further claimed, “Although his doctors are keeping an eye on his health, he’s itching to take the reins and get back to his public role as Head of State.”

“He’s over the moon with the way treatment has gone and supercharging plans for Australia, New Zealand and Samoa,” the insider said and added “He wants to follow his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s mantra, that he needs to be seen to be believed.”