Rebel Wilson speaks out following Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher divorce

By
Web Desk
|

April 06, 2024

Rebel Wilson breaks silence following the announcement of Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's separation after 14 years of marriage.

On Friday, the couple disclosed the news of their separation through a shared statement on Instagram Story, stating, "after a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

The separation news comes amidst revelations from Wilson's memoir, Rebel Rising, where she alleges inappropriate behavior by Cohen during the filming of the 2016 comedy, The Brothers Grimsby.

Just a few hours following the divorce announcement, the Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram, sharing videos of herself promoting her book.

Her posts suggest a focus on moving forward and engaging with her audience despite the controversy.

"What a week! I need a lie down on the couch now…for real! Thank you so much to everyone who has bought REBEL RISING and is already enjoying it! Love you," she wrote in caption.

According to reports, a source told The Sun, "Rebel's book was a catalyst in Isla deciding to announce this to the world. she's got her own career and reputation to worry about."

