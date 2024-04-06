Archie, Lilibet could pay the price of Harry and Meghan's ‘betrayals' of Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “betrayals” of the Royal Family have closed the doors on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ever becoming working royals.

The Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to Montecito three months after that. The couple have since made big claims of mistreatment at the hands of the royals during their Netflix docuseries, interview with Oprah and Harry’s memoir Spare.

Journalist Lee Cohen believes their actions have made their return to the Firm impossible: "With their unforgivable attacks, betrayals and appalling behavior vis-a-vis the Royal Family, the Sussexes will likely never--and should never-- be welcomed back to royal service as a couple...no matter how small the bench is for available working royals.”

"They are completely untrustworthy and have shown they are unsuitable for royal service," he told the Daily Express.

Cohen then shared his two cents on whether Archie and Lilibet could ever become working royals. He said the only scenario in which the siblings could do so would be if their parents separate. However, he termed their circumstances a "recipe for disaster."