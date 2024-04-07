Pete Davidson thanks 'Bupkis' crew in a special way

Pete Davidson made up to his Bupkis crew in the most generous way possible.

The 30-year-old comedian quit the show, an autobiographical comedy about his life, last month after it got renewed for a second season in June 2023.

When he announced his decision, the streaming service Peacock decided to pull the plug on the show altogether.

However, according to an insider privy to TMZ, Pete gave cash prizes to some of the creators after exiting the show.

The Saturday Night Live alum reportedly gave “hundreds of thousands” of dollars to the creators who worked on Season 1 as a thank-you for all their hard work and dedication towards the show.

“He gave the money to just a handful of people who were involved with Season 1,” the source revealed further, adding that he didn’t give it to those who worked on the now-dead second season.

Confirming his exit in March, Pete had told Variety, “I’ve always seen ‘Bupkis’ as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, ‘Bupkis’ is by far what I’m most proud of.”