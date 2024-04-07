King Charles makes major decision related to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly made a surprising decision related to his younger son Prince Harry ahead of the Duke’s return to UK in May.



According to a report by the Marca, day by day, the monarch continues to make decisions that further diminish the roles and presence of Harry and Meghan Markle within the royal family.

King Charles announced in February that he has been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment.

Prince Harry visited King Charles following his shock announcement but the meeting reportedly lasted for just 30 minutes.

Following the visit, Prince Harry said in an interview: "I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.



"Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

Now, Harry is set to return to UK in May and is expected to visit his ailing father once more.

The publication, citing reports, claims if King Charles grants Harry a visit in May, it will be briefer and more controlled than before.

The report further claims King Charles has decided that the era of being a naive and perpetually forgiving father to 'Spare' has come to an end.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has also elaborated on why the meeting between Harry and King Charles will be brief.

Quinn claims, per the Marca, "The encounter between Harry and King Charles will be brief and formal, as any difficult conversations could be aired widely when Harry returns to the States."