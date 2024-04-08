 
Buckingham Palace makes history as King Charles battles cancer

April 08, 2024

Buckingham Palace made history on Monday after French soldiers took part in Changing the Guard ceremony at the royal residence for the first time amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

France became the first non-commonwealth country to take part in the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, marking the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, on behalf of King Charles, accompanied by the UK Chief of the General Staff, the French Chief of the Army Staff, and the French Ambassador to the UK, attended the Parade to Commemorate the 120th Anniversary of The Entente Cordiale at Palace.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared photos and videos from the historic event.

According to Independent UK, the landmark procession was organised to mark the historic diplomatic agreement between Britain and France that laid the groundwork for their collaboration in both world wars.

The historic ceremony was marked as King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

