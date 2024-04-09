 
menu

Meghan Markle feels ‘guilty' Kate Middleton should ask for apology

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2024

Meghan Markle feels ‘guilty Kate Middleton should ask for apology
Meghan Markle feels ‘guilty' Kate Middleton should ask for apology 

Meghan Markle is seemingly disappointed with Kate Middleton for not standing up for her.

The Duchess of Sussex, who ho married into the Royal Family in 2018, expected Kate Middleton to support her as a fellow outsider.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells The Mirror: "Megan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal family to back her against every difficulty. Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the Royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider."

"Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous. She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill. Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologise before they try to build bridges,” they noted.

More From Entertainment:

Amanda Holden's flirty compliment makes ‘Ghostbusters' star Paul Rudd blush

Amanda Holden's flirty compliment makes ‘Ghostbusters' star Paul Rudd blush

Will Archie, Lilibet accompany Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on UK trip? Deets here video

Will Archie, Lilibet accompany Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on UK trip? Deets here
Morgan Wallen arrested after police watches video of 'reckless' behavior

Morgan Wallen arrested after police watches video of 'reckless' behavior

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs ‘intervention' and ‘therapy sessions' video

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs ‘intervention' and ‘therapy sessions'
Meghan Markle's difficult tendencies blamed in large takedown video

Meghan Markle's difficult tendencies blamed in large takedown
Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron parting ways due to THIS tragedy

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron parting ways due to THIS tragedy
Kate Winslet gushes over decades old romance with ‘Scoop' star Rufus Sewell

Kate Winslet gushes over decades old romance with ‘Scoop' star Rufus Sewell
Meghan Markle's pent up frustrations ‘kicking' at her

Meghan Markle's pent up frustrations ‘kicking' at her