Meghan Markle feels ‘guilty' Kate Middleton should ask for apology

Meghan Markle is seemingly disappointed with Kate Middleton for not standing up for her.

The Duchess of Sussex, who ho married into the Royal Family in 2018, expected Kate Middleton to support her as a fellow outsider.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells The Mirror: "Megan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal family to back her against every difficulty. Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the Royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider."

"Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous. She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill. Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologise before they try to build bridges,” they noted.