Meghan Markle misses opportunity to be of value for the Royal family

Meghan Markle received heat for missing her opportunity to be of value for the Royal family amid speculation over her potential travel to the UK in May.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been vocal about the hard time she had to face after tying the knot with Prince Harry and becoming a member of the British Royal family.

Back in 2019, the mother-of-two hinted in the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey about the hardships she faced as a working Royal.

The Duchess was asked if she was doing well, to which she responded, "Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Speaking on the matter, a former royal correspondent, Charles Rae, claimed that the Royal family and the British public wanted to see her succeed as a part of the Royal family.

However, she wasted the chance to be a “huge asset” to the family and "threw it in their faces,” Rae said while speaking with The Sun.

"We wanted to give her a chance. She had everything really, she was American, she was an actress, and she was good looking,” he said.

"She had all the right attributes to be a good member of the Royal Family and she blew it. Catherine hasn't blown it, she's been a huge asset to that family,” he added.