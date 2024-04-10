Meghan Markle new brand launched in rush: ‘Messy logos'

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand seems forced and rushed, it is understood.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to work on her company American Riviera Orchard, launched the brand in a haste in order to earn the big bucks.

Design expert Lita Rebello said: "They have got creative with the logo’s crest by hiding the initials in there, but it’s so messy that it’s almost impossible to notice. It’s like they were aiming for clever, but it ended up being a bit of a puzzle that's hard to solve."

She added: "The whole design of the logo feels like it was rushed, with too much going on at once. It's like someone didn’t know when to stop drawing. Because of this, it's tough to make out any clear shape or idea in the mess."

"They picked a fancy handwriting style for the text but once you scale it down to a normal size, good luck trying to read it. The thin lines of the script just blend together, making it a strain on your eyes."

She then critiqued: "To fix the reading issue, they threw in a shadow behind the text, thinking it might help. But honestly, it just looks old-fashioned, like a trick from way back in the day. It doesn’t do much other than make the logo feel dated."