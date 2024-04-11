 
Ryan Gosling stalks Chris Stapleton in SNL promo: Watch

By
Web Desk
|

April 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling recently revealed his comedic prowess in a promotional video for his upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

In the promo video shared on Instagram on Thursday, the Barbie star humorously portrays an infatuation with country music sensation Chris Stapleton.

The video clip begins with Gosling practicing various greetings outside Stapleton's dressing room.

He attempts lines such as "Mr. Stapleton, big fan," followed by a self-critique of "Love your music. No, that’s stupid."

Gosling then settles on "Master Stapleton, ‘tis I, Sir Gosling" before bravely entering the darkened room.

Surprisingly, the dressing room is empty except for Stapleton's distinctive straw hat, tantalizingly perched on a vanity. 

The Notebook actor can't resist the temptation and playfully dons the hat, concluding the promo with a smirk.

This isn't the actor's first appearance on SNL as he previously graced the show in 2015 and 2017, showcasing his comedic versatility alongside musical guests Leon Bridges and Jay-Z, respectively.

