Meghan Markle looks 'really happy' after major announcement

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle looked ‘really happy’ as she stepped out with Prince Harry after the couple made a major announcement related to their Netflix projects.



The royal couple stepped out on Friday and attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, a charity founded by him and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

According to the People magazine, an onlooker claims Meghan and Harry were very loving with each other.

The onlooker told the outlet, "They were very loving with each other. Meghan looked really happy."

The insider said, "They held hands as they arrived and talked to everyone there.

"It was Harry's night to shine and Meghan was very supportive."

Archie and Lilibet doting parents also shared a celebratory kiss after Meghan, presented Harry with a trophy following his team's victory.

Meghan and Harry’s outing comes a day after they announced “Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.”