Kate Middleton facing difficulties detached from people

April 15, 2024

Kate Middleton has just been branded ‘difficult’ and detached in many ways, since her cancer admission.

Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward issued claims relating to Kate Middleton and her cancer diagnosis.

Everything has been shared in Ms Seward’s piece for The Daily Mail and features a take on the social media frenzy that erupted before her cancer admission.

In the eyes of Ms Seward, since the revelation, “William and Catherine have kept their heads. They have been the epitome of the expression ‘keep calm and carry on’.”

Not to mention, after her cancer admission, “If journalists and photographers are not the Waleses’ friends, as they were Diana’s (some, at least), neither are they enemies.”

“Now that Catherine has revealed her cancer diagnosis in that emotional broadcast to the nation, she and her family seem to be enjoying some privacy at last.”

“‘Deeply frustrated’ as William might be about the recent furore, he has remained calm, in public, at least. His support was movingly acknowledged by Catherine in her video.”

All in all, “The Prince of Wales has carried on with his work where possible, allowing his office to come up with ideas for his wife’s public comeback, whenever that might be.”

Before signing off the expert also added, “Kate and William have faced their difficulties in a friendly but detached way and moved on. That is what they have always done. It’s as it should be.”

