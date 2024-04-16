Tom Cruise dubbed 'undateable' over bizarre demands for romantic partners

Tom Cruise reportedly has a “list of conditions” for his romantic partners, an insider claimed following his split from Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova.



Speaking with In Touch Weekly, a source close to the Hollywood hunk claimed that he is “undatable” because of bizarre demands regarding his potential partner.

The insider said the Mission: Impossible megastar “has a list of conditions for his romantic partners,” adding, “One of them is they can’t have chatty friends or relatives who might go to the media.”

“They have to be open to joining his faith, marriage is a must, and, apparently, there’s a height issue, so his partner’s heels can’t be too high!” they added.

The source said his demands may have become a hurdle for him in finding a suitable match, commenting, “At this point, he could be undatable.”

Meanwhile, another report by the publication suggested that Cruise has already found Khayrova’s replacement in his Top Gun: Maverick protégée, Monica Barbaro.

“Tom thinks she’s stunningly beautiful,” an insider told the publication, adding, “He’d like to explore a relationship with her.”

If things worked out, then Cruise already has blessings of those around him as the insider noted that “people around Tom believe they’re a great match,” before adding, “But he genuinely wants her to succeed.”

As for Barbaro, the actor is “flattered by the attention,” the insider revealed. “But she wants to prove that she’s deserving of the role.”