Margot Robbie to give Shakira ‘a piece of her mind' on ‘Barbie' comments

Margot Robbie thinks Shakira has been 'brainwashed by patriarchy' after her comments on 'Barbie'

Barbie creator Margot Robbie hasn’t taken well to Shakira’s comments regarding the super hit movie.

According to an insider, Margot has warned her friends to keep Shakira away from her or she fears there may be a clash of words.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer recently said that her sons - Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9 - "felt it was a little emasculating."

"I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide," she added. "I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other!"

"Margot doesn't appreciate the nasty things Shakira said about the film," the insider told the National Enquirer. "She worked very hard on it and is proud of all the attention it received."

"Margot can try to cast it aside as jealousy, but it still stings," they added. "The two have some mutual friends. Margot's warning them she'd better not run into Shakira or she'll give her a piece of her mind!"

The tipster further claimed that the Babylon actress thinks Shakira has been "brainwashed by the patriarchy."

They added: "Shakira is not a fan of Margot and thinks she's totally overrated. She just doesn't get the hype and hasn't been shy about telling people. Obviously, the movie touched a real nerve!"