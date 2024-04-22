 
King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer battle bringing them closer

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment, they both were diagnosed earlier this year.

Now a royal insider has disclosed Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for King Charles amid their cancer battle.

The insider told the In Touch Weekly, “Kate always lifts Charles’ spirits by giving him things to look forward to in the future.”

The future queen always tells her mother Carole Middleton to make extra food to drop off for Charles too, the source further claimed.

The insider went on saying, “He’s really into nature and so if she sees something or a place that they can go to together when they’re feeling up to it she shares that with him.”

The fresh claims show that King Charles and Kate Middleton health battles are bringing them more closer together.

