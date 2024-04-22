Princess Beatrice snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Experts are of the opinion that Princess Beatrice’s decision to attend a VIP event for Spotify is a snub to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For those unversed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s history with Spotify, the duo had their £18million multi-year deal dissolved, and shortly after that the CEO of the company came forward to call them “f****** grifters” for not delivering on their promise to the company.

At the time the CEO Mr Simmons said, “I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories.”

This time around, for the VIP event, Princess Beatrice graced the Spotify London office and discussed the future of technology.

According to a report by GB News, the event featured the former Warner Bros Discovery boss Priya Dogra and Sakshi Chhabra Mittal.

Even writer Emily Prescott addressed the outing in her piece for The Daily Mail.

It featured a write up that reads, “But ripping up their contract hasn't put Spotify off linking with Royals – as Harry's cousin Beatrice appears to be building a working relationship with the company without shouting from the rooftops, perhaps in fear of showing up Montecito's jam-makers.”