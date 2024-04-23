Prince Harry ‘out in cold’ after latest move made return to firm 'impossible'

Prince Harry has lost any remaining royal duties with the change of his residency to the United States.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to Montecito a few months later. The duo have since lived in the US and rarely visit the U.K.

In a recent report, it was revealed that Harry has changed his primary residence - in documents relating to his eco-travel company Travalyst - from the U.K. to the U.S.

Now, royal expert and author Tom Quinn says this change has cut Prince Harry off from any remaining royal duties.

“There are more profound implications of the change of main residence - because he is a prince of the royal blood and still fifth in line to the throne, Harry is, in theory, still a counsellor of state, charged with carrying out the official duties of the monarch should King Charles become incapacitated,” Quinn told The Mirror.

He continued: “For Harry that is now impossible. The change of residency comes on top of a statement in 2022 from the crown to Parliament that only working members of Royal family will ever be called upon to fill in for the monarch. "

"So that leaves Harry out in the cold where he thinks he wants to be - for now. With his change of primary residence Harry is saying: ‘If Britain doesn’t want me, then I don’t want Britain,” Tom remarked.