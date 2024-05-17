Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘almost hysterical’ over latest news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “almost hysterical" when they were given some bad news about their charity foundation Archewell.



Archewell was recently forced to suspend all fundraising activities after it failed to turn in the annual report and registration fees. It was later proved that the foundation had paid the fee and turned in the report as well, its status was then changed to "current".

Harry and Meghan were on their three-day-trip to Nigeria when the explosive news broke out. Royal author Tom Quinn says they were livid when they found out.

"According to friends of the couple, Harry and Meghan were almost hysterical when they were told their charity Archewell had been banned from charitable activities for failing to pay their registration fee,” he told The Mirror.

"The couple insist it was just a simple mistake and that the cheque is in the post, but however you dress it up, it looks like incompetence," he remarked.

Tom added: "Harry and Meghan are highly sensitive about any criticism of their charitable work, especially since over the past few years at least five senior Archewell staff have resigned."

He concluded saying, "One former staffer said that Meghan was a delightful person but difficult to work for unless she is allowed full control over everything: ‘She does not share power!’"