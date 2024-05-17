 

King Charles prioritizes ‘peace' over Harry and Meghan's ‘drama'

King Charles has reportedly decided to give Prince Harry the space he ‘needs to grow’

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

King Charles has prioritized his mental peace in old age over the unending drama surrounding the life of his younger son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to an insider, the monarch still loves his rebellious “darling boy,” but he will not pay any heed to any more of his antics following his recent trip to the UK.

Speaking with The Mirror, a source revealed that the King, who was recently diagnosed of an undisclosed form of cancer, "just wants peace in his twilight years.”

"Harry's made his bed,” they said. “I'm an advocate for protecting your peace, and if this young man is bringing the drama, then good on King Charles for giving him the space he needs to grow.”

“King Charles just wants to have his peace in his Twilight years. He doesn't want to argue,” the insider added.

This comes after Harry announced that Charles has refused to meet him during his recent trip to the UK, citing “full programme.”

