Chris Stapleton reveals how Dua Lipa duet happened: ‘it was a whirlwind thing'

Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa surprised fans with a duet of 'Think I’m in Love With You' at ACM awards

Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa wowed fans with a duet of his song Think I’m in Love With You at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards.

For Stapleton's set at the awards, the performance actually began with Lipa singing. He then joined her on stage.

“It was her idea, as far as I know. They kind of called us up and said, ‘Hey, she would like to do this.’ I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah!’ So, we got on the phone and talked about it and worked on it a little bit,” Stapleton told Entertainment Tonight.

Think I’m in Love With You was on Stapleton’s 2023 album, Higher. Lipa sang a more sultry version of the song during the performance.

“We really only kind of put together what we did, like, two days ago. So, it was kind of a whirlwind of a thing to do — but it was awesome,” he added.

At the ceremony, the Fire Away singer was nominated for four awards and won three of them, which were the Artist/Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year for Higher and Male Artist of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Lipa also spoke to the publication after the performance, gushing, “I’m a big, big Chris Stapleton fan, that’s for sure, and I love country music.”

“I love the storytelling, I love the passion, and it was just so beautiful to be able to dive into that world a little bit just kind of see it first-hand. It was really special,” she shared.

“I think we were all so in on making sure that this stayed a surprise to make the moment even more special. I don’t know how we did it, I’m glad we did it,” Dua added.