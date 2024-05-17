Royal family wants ‘peaceful co-existence’ with Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry’s recent visit to the UK for the Invictus Games service was a “painful mess” for the Royal family, however, they are happy that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are “doing their own thing.”



According to royal commentator and author, Richard Fitzwilliams, the members of the British royal family wants a “peaceful co-existence” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

And since the success of the Sussexes’ recent ‘faux-Royal’ tour of Nigeria, the Royals are okay if the couple carries out further international engagements in the future.

Speaking with GB News, Fitzwilliams said, "They [the Royal Family] have not got any choice, the Sussexes can do what they like.”

“If they find it pays and they find it useful to their brand, which it is, then they will do more [overseas engagements],” he added. “The main thing is a peaceful co-existence with the Royal Family.”

“We saw what happened here [in the UK] with Harry and his father, it was a painful mess,” the expert said, referring to Prince Harry’s announcement that Charles won’t be able to see during his UK visit.

Fitzwilliams concluded, “The Royal Family are content that the Sussexes do their own thing."