 

Kate Middleton branded ‘perfect Princess' unlike Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton lauded for her graceful demeanor after marrying into the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Kate Middleton is hailed as a wonderful woman for embracing the Royal Family traditions, unlike Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales, who married Prince William in 2011, wholeheartedly accepted her fate in the family unlike Meghan, who struggled to curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking on Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her training in learning about the Royal Family.

She recounted: "I remember we were in the car, driving and he's [Harry] like, 'You know how to curtsy, right? '. And I just thought it was a joke." The Duchess of Sussex further added: "Now I'm starting to realise this is a big deal. I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times dinner and tournament. It was like that. Like, I curtsied as though I was like... 'Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty'."

With Meghan’s video to poke fun at the Royal Family, social media users were quick to laud Kate for her graceful demeanour.

One fan wrote on TikTok: "Kate subtly learned how to become the perfect princess, she's a class act." Another added: "A true lady. Wishing her get well soon."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

