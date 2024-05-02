 

Robert Downey Jr. reacts to Chris Hemsworth's criticism of Thor

Chris Hemsworth recently said that his Marvel character of Thor 'lacked dimension'

By
Web Desk

May 02, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. is reaffirming co-star Chris Hemsworth that he nailed his Thor character.

The duo played their iconic characters of Iron Man and Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years.

However, Chris recently said that he found it “frustrating” to play the superhero character and that his god of thunder hero felt less dimensional than the others.

“Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else’s lines, and go, Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable,” he said in a recent interview.

On the other hand, Robert wants Chris to know that Thor was a tricky character to portray which he fully did justice to.

“First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt — lots of implied limitations — but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike,” the Oppenheimer star told Vanity Fair.

Robert further hailed Chris’ performance in Avengers: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame while adding, “He’s got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire and gentleness.”

