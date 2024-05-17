 

Blake Lively, Taylor Swift join forces for 'It Ends With Us' trailer

Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in the upcoming adaptation, 'It Ends With Us'

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Blake Lively just dominated the screens as she appeared in the first and rather sentimental trailer for the upcoming movie, It Ends with Us.

This movie is inspired from Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name with its trailer set to the tune of My Tears Ricochet, a song by Taylor Swift from her 2020 album, Folklore.

The first glimpse of the project dropped on May 16, less than three months ahead of the movie’s slated August 2024 release.

In the bestseller adaptation, Lively portrays the protagonist, Lily Bloom, a woman opening her own business in Boston.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni, who directed the film, is also starring in the film as Ryle Kincaid, a charming neurosurgeon.

After a fated encounter with Ryle, Lily finds herself in a whirlwind romance as the synopsis teases, "as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship."

Adding to the plot, Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, played by Brandon Sklenar, "suddenly reenters her life" and "her relationship with Ryle is upended."

"Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future," the synopsis concludes. 

