Brad Pitt seeks 'peace' in Ines de Ramon amid Angelina Jolie's legal woes

Brad Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon since December 2022

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon’s love boat is still sailing smoothly.

The 60-year-old actor started dating Ines in November 2022, just two months after her split from ex-husband Paul Wesley.

The Vampire Diaries alum officially filed for divorce in February 2023 and the two finalized their separation in March.

“Being with her has brought new meaning to his life. Brad can’t rave enough about how madly in love he is. They compliment each other,” a source recently told US Weekly.

Claiming that the two are “still going strong,” despite Brad’s legal drama with Angelina Jolie, the insider added that his romance with the 31-year-old jewelry maker is “completely different” from his “always serious” relationship with the actress.

“Ines is very zen and doesn’t like conflict or negativity,” the tipster claimed.

They added, “She hopes her calm nature will help Brad patch things up with Angelina and reach a conclusion in their divorce proceedings. She wants him to find peace, forgive and move on.”

Back when another source confirmed their relationship in December 2022, they had claimed, “They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other.”