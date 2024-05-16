Liam Payne's ex fiance weighs in on reasons for 'regularly reaching out'

Liam Payne's ex fiance weighs in on reasons for 'regularly reaching out'

Maya Henry, former fiancee of One Direction singer Liam Payne, has shared an interesting development in her life as she proceeds with her new book Looking Forward.

The model-turned-writer disclosed to People that Liam now 'regularly reaches out' to her, indicating that they are on good terms despite their past.

The couple was first linked in 2018, and Payne proposed in 2020. However, they parted ways in 2022, briefly breaking up in 2021. Since then Liam has since been romantically linked with Aliana Mawla and is currently dating Kate Cassidy since 2022.



Henry's discussion with People coincides with the announcement of her forthcoming book, set to be published on Wednesday. While she did not disclose her current relationship status, she revealed that her book draws inspiration from her own life experiences, including her abortion.



Reflecting on the parallels between her real life and her book's protagonist Mallory, Maya shared her own struggles and complications following the abortion, including a visit to the hospital alone. The novel portrays Mallory facing similar challenges after an abortion with her famous boyfriend, Oliver, who presents her with a difficult ultimatum.

In Looking Forward, Mallory’s famous beau gives her an ultimatum: either have the baby as a single woman, or stay with him and abort the pregnancy.

Henry told People she found herself in the same situation in real life – and regretted terminating her baby.

“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have done it. But then also, if I were to have made a different decision, then I would’ve lost the person that I loved,” she reflected. “There were definitely difficult conversations about it. But looking back now, things happen for a reason.”

She also did not disclose an exact timeframe things but, according to an early preview of the book, the main character Mallory’s abortion in the time occurred while she was dating Oliver.

Just like Payne – who became a sensation when One Direction was formed on The X Factor in 2010 – the fictional musician rose to fame after being paired with a group on a TV show.

Payne, who rose to fame with One Direction, briefly discussed his relationship with Henry in a 2021 interview, admitting his shortcomings in relationships. He also shares a son, 7-year-old Bear, with his ex-partner Cheryl Cole.