Kate Hudson reveals dream career aspirations: ‘That was the beginning'

Kate Hudson is a 45-year-old American actress who is now making her debut in music

Kate Hudson recently opened up about the career path that she always wanted to pursue.



The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum recently sat down for a candid chat with People Magazine for their cover story.

“Music was my first love,” she confessed during the chat and added, “It’s really a lifetime in the making.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kate is going to release her debut album, Glorious, on 17th May 2024.

Speaking of the record, she recalled, “I was like, ‘This is just a life well-loved.’”

The acting sensation also added, “Through all of the highs and the lows, then all the stuff that comes with what it is to love a partner, your friends, your children.”

She also expressed in gratitude, “What a glorious thing to have so much love.”

Reflecting on what served as a turning point to realize her penchant for music, Kate shared that it was Cameron Crowe’s 2000 drama Almost Famous, in which she played the role of a musician, Penny Lane.

The 45-year-old also remarked, “I think [he] connected with the fact that I loved music and saw that in me, but he really blew the lid open for so much music for me.”

“I was 19, and he just filled me with all this great music that I’d never heard. That was the beginning of everything for me,” she also noted before moving to another topic.