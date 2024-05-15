 

Kim Kardashian acted like ‘a robot' at Tom Brady roast

Kim Kardashian sat straight with an awkward smile while Tom Brady roasted her and Kanye West

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Kim Kardashian seemed “no less” than a robot during The Roast of Tom Brady.

During the recent episode of his Flagrant podcast, Andrew Schulz revealed that the reality TV star had “no human aspect.”

The comedian shared that Kim “sat with perfect posture for three hours straight” and seemed “disassociated” during the live Netflix special.

“She smiled, laughed. I’ve never seen anything like that. Completely unaffected,” he stated.

“Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her. It didn’t make her smile. It didn’t make her sad. It was nothing,” Andrew added.

He went on to share that unlike Kim, the rest of the crowd was like a “Buffalo Bills tailgate.”

“Kim’s up there doing her set and then this guy in the stands, out of nowhere, just goes, ‘B****! It was as if he had been holding it in for a whole minute and he just couldn’t hold it anymore,” Andrew said.

When Kevin Hart invited the SKIMS mogul on stage, Kim faced a barrage of boos, to which she could only mutter, “Alright, alright.”

To win the audience back, Kim then joked about O.J Simpson whom her dad Robert Kardashian defended during the murder trial of his ex wife Nicole Simpson.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players,” she said as the crowd erupted into laughter.

