'Jurassic World' taps Jonathan Bailey for the next part

The confirmation comes after Jonathan Bailey posted a picture of himself on the 'Jurassic World' ride

'Jurassic World' taps Jonathan Bailey for the next part

Jonathan Bailey is now a part of the Jurassic World.



During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the 36-year-old actor confirmed that he will play a leading role in the upcoming Jurassic World film.

The announcement comes less than a day after he teased his potential involvement in the franchise with a photo of himself riding the film’s Universal Studios ride.

“Hold your butts,” he penned with the picture on his Instagram account.

Jonathan revealed that the snapshot was taken while he was on a private tour of the theme park last month.

“I was obsessed with the Jurassic World ride, and [the tour guide] must have thought it was a bit weird, but we went around once and then, at the end of it, he said, ‘Do you want to go on your own?’ And I was like, ‘…Yeah,’” Bailey recalled. “So we did it and I gave him a printout of [the photo],” he shared.

“Because we have a little news we can share tonight. You’re going to be starring as lead in the new Jurassic World movie. Congratulations, bud!” host Jimmy Fallon went on to reveal.

Admitting that he’s “freaking out” a little on the inside, Jonathan thanked him and added, “[The photo is] dated the 9th of April, so I’ve sort of sat with the secret for a month and a bit. I mean it’s mind-blowing and it’s brilliant. I remember going to see Jurassic Park with my family.”