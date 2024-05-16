 

Kanye West buys Bianca Censori extravagant car for THIS reason

Kanye West bought his wife Bianca Censori a silver Porsche 992 Carrera earlier this month

May 16, 2024

Kanye West’s extravagant gift to Bianca Censori was a bold symbol of status, according to an expert.

Earlier this month, the controversial couple was seen in a car showroom where the rapper bought his wife a silver Porsche 992 Carrera.

Bianca was also seen taking the $120,000 lavish car for a test-drive wearing Prada shorts and a nude-toned bodysuit.

However, just a few days later it was pictured being taken away on a recovery truck for unknown reasons.

Now, Jo Hemmings told U.S Sun that Kanye picked the car as a "status symbol" and that he had control over what colour and model vehicle she would get.

“Kanye probably chose the car and colour for her, just as he chooses all his wife's clothes, Porsches are very sexy cars. They are high-end and fast,” she claimed.

Jo went on to add, "This was about gratification and a powerful status symbol for Kanye. But when he bought it for Bianca, he was grafting his power. Kanye had probably chosen silver to ensure Bianca did not stand out too much without him there. Sadly, Bianca only drove her new car a few times."

