 

Cardi B worries about backlash for personal stories in new music

Cardi B admitted feeling a newfound fear of expressing herself freely in music

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Cardi B fears public backlash if she express her personal experiences in her music.

In an interview with RollingStone, Cardi B discussed her reluctance to delve into her private life in her songs.

She said, "I really want to talk about the life changes that I’ve been dealing with the past six, seven years," adding, "but then it’s just like, I feel like people don’t deserve to know because people use my pain against me."

Despite her previous openness about her personal life and engagement with political discourse, the Grammy-winning artist admitted feeling a newfound fear of expressing herself freely, particularly in her music.

She said, "When I was off social media and nobody knew what I was doing, I was at peace a lot. But what am I going to do? Never post or never work again because that’s peace? No," adding "I don’t ever want my daughter or my son to ever give up on something because they can’t take the pressure of what people say about them."

The rapper have had an on-and-off relationship with husband, Offset, whom she married in 2017. The couple shares kids daughter Kulture Kiari, 5½, and son Wave Set, 2½ together.

