Britney Spears gets 'injured' after alleged ‘fight' with boyfriend Paul Soliz

The Oops!…I Did It Again singer allegedly got into an altercation with boyfriend on Thursday morning as Spears was seen leaving the hotel room barefoot, wrapped with blanket with one pillow clinched, according to The Daily Mail.

The mother of two was shaken outside of the hotel after a ‘911 call’ reporting ‘1 injured female’, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to The Sun.

As for the details of the distressful incident, TMZ reported that the Princess of Pop got into a heated argument with her boyfriend which reached a point that a report was made to the police of a woman matching Spears's description of “harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests”.

However, when officers arrived at 10:30 pm, there were no signs of trouble as the couple possibly retreated to their hotel rooms and got into a physical fight prompting a 911 call at 12:42 am, sources claimed.

“One paramedic was dispatched. No one was hospitalized. There were no polic”, told the LAFD to The Sun.

It is also worth mentioning here that the concerning incident occurred after the Grammy award winner finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari on May 2nd whom she married in June 2021.