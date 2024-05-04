 

Selena Gomez ready to settle down with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco discussed about marriage and kids together

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Selena Gomez talks marriage and kids with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level.

According to US weekly report, Gomez and Blanco, who have been dating publicly since December, are now talking about marriage and children.

An insider shared that the Who Says hitmaker believes that Blanco is "the one" and is ready to settle down with him.

"He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever, She definitely sees this relationship going the distance," an insider stated.

The source further added, "they’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page."

This news comes after Blanco openly expressed his affection for the People You Know singer by talking about their intimate life.

However, according to several reports, Gomez and Blanco are currently planning to spend the upcoming Fourth of July holiday together in a luxurious mansion in the Hamptons.

