Prince Harry likely to snub Prince William, Kate Middleton during UK visit

Prince Harry is all set to return to UK for Invictus Games event next week

Prince Harry likely to snub Prince William, Kate Middleton during UK visit

Prince Harry is expected to snub his ailing sister-in-law Kate Middleton and brother Prince William during his UK visit, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Angela Levin further claimed that Prince Harry also won’t meet his father King Charles when he arrives in Britain next week.

Speaking to GB News, Angela recently claimed that a royal reconciliation is not on the cards.

The royal expert said Prince Harry won't be going to see King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. “It's said that he won't be here for very long.”

"Meghan is going to go straight to Africa because she met the Nigerian group and she likes that, so he'll be whizzing off.”

"He won't see anybody, but he's no longer very popular. For the last couple of years, I have had lots of emails from people saying, 'Can't you stop it?'", Angela continued.

Prince Harry is going to rush off to Africa to meet Meghan there. “You see, it's been said that she's not coming and he'll have to rush off."