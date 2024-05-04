 

Kate Middleton receives new title

Kate Middleton shared a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte to mark her 9th birthday

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Kate Middleton receives new title

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a new title from her personal photographer Millie Pilkington as the future queen celebrated the 9th birthday of her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Taking to Instagram, Kate Middleton shared a sweet photo of Charlotte to mark her special day.

Kate posted the photo with caption, “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

The post also disclosed that the photo was taken by the Princess of Wales.

Reacting to the photo, Millie commented, “Happy birthday dear Princess Charlotte. Such a beautiful photo taken by your very talented mother. Have a wonderful day!” followed by heart emoticons.

She also took to photo-video sharing app and posted a pic to wish Charlotte a very happy birthday.

The photographer said, “Happy birthday Princess Charlotte. Can’t believe it’s been a year since I took this portrait of you for the @princeandprincessofwales.”

“Wishing you a wonderful day and a yummy cake!”

