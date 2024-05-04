Britney Spears' ‘The Woman in Me' set for big screen adaptation

Britney Spears made bombshell revelations about her life in her memoir, The Woman in Me

Britney Spears is confident that a movie on her bombshell memoir The Woman in Me would become a Hollywood blockbuster, revealed an insider.



After Spears published her memoir, in which she made several shocking revelations last October, a fierce competition emerged among Hollywood studios to adapt it into a movie.

According to recent reports, Sony has taken the lead in the bidding process, with talks intensifying to bring the book to the big screen with a female screenwriter at the helm.

“Britney is convinced it’s going to be a masterpiece and a blockbuster,” an insider said of Spears’ expectations, adding to In Touch Weekly, “Time will tell.”

One of the explosive revelations she made in the book was about her undergoing an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake and how he cheated on her.

Describing it as “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” Spears revealed that underwent abortion at her home so that “no one find out” about it.

“It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear,” she recalled.

Of the decision to abort the baby, the singer wrote, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision.”

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”