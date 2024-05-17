 

Will Smith hails Vanessa Hudgens' 'pregnancy' work ethics

Vanessa Hudgens shares her first child with professional baseball player Cole Tucker

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Will Smith hails Vanessa Hudgens' 'pregnancy' work ethics

Will Smith recently praised Vanessa Hudgens work ethics during pregnancy.

In a new sit down with Entertainment Tonight, Will Smith weighed in on Vanessa Hudgens pregnancy at the time while shooting for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is slated to be released on 5th June 2024.

Spilling the beans on the events, Will shared that they "had to start shooting around" Vanessa's pregnancy due to SAG-AFTRA strike.

"So the strike happened (and) when she came back and we had to finish the movie, it was really (about) trying to figure out how to shoot around (the bump)," the husband of Jada Pinkette Smith recalled.

Later in the chat, he also heaped praise for the mother of one and branded her as "a hard worker" who "wants to get it done" no matter what the challenges. 

"I was like, 'No, don't worry. You'll always be able to tell your child that they were in this scene with you,'" he joked in retrospect.

In an earlier chat with the same outlet, the actress also dished details about this flick by stating, "We really leaned into the fact that they (Will and co-star Martin Lawrence) are a bit older and things changing and they're not necessarily operating at the speed they once knew."

"It's fun to be around and I think there's like a lot of belly laughs and (it's) action-packed. It's going to be a great movie," she also mentioned before moving to a new topic.  

