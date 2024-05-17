 

Kim Kardashian shocks fans with her heel-less platforms for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian paired her Met Gala corset ensemble with heel-less platforms

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Kardashian faced criticism sudden alteration of her outfit as she put on a pilled sweater over her dress 

Kim Kardashian continues to intrigue fans with her Met Gala 2024 ensemble, sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of the intricate process behind her Maison Margiela attire.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Skims founder treated fans to an exclusive look at the making of her waist-cinching ensemble.

The gallery commenced with a photo of Kardashian alongside designer John Galliano, setting the stage for the elaborate transformation. However, this time, it's her unconventional footwear that have shocked everyone.


Previously concealed by the floor-length skirt, Kardashian's footwear was seven inch high clear strappy platforms but didn't have a heel to support her foot. Kardashian didn't just balance her weight on the silver platforms but also climbed the stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Prior to this, Kardashian was met with criticism over her last minute alteration of her outfit as she put on a pilled sweater over her dress and rolled its end up in a knot.

The mother of four did explain the reasoning behind the unexpected layer, which she told Vogue spoke to the Met Gala’s “Garden of Time” theme, representing the aftermath of “the wildest night of [her] life in a garden.”

“I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work,” she said of the concept, adding, “And my hair is all messed up.”

Anya Taylor-Joy dishes on epic 78-Day filming scene for ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Anya Taylor-Joy dishes on epic 78-Day filming scene for ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
‘Young Sheldon' ending explained: What Sheldon Cooper's last line meant?
‘Young Sheldon' ending explained: What Sheldon Cooper's last line meant?
John Krasinski recalls stealing souvenir from 'The Office' set
John Krasinski recalls stealing souvenir from 'The Office' set
Cardi B worries about backlash for personal stories in new music
Cardi B worries about backlash for personal stories in new music
Sophie Turner opens up about depression, anxiety battles
Sophie Turner opens up about depression, anxiety battles
Blake Lively, Taylor Swift join forces for 'It Ends With Us' trailer video
Blake Lively, Taylor Swift join forces for 'It Ends With Us' trailer
Liam Payne's ex fiance weighs in on reasons for 'regularly reaching out'
Liam Payne's ex fiance weighs in on reasons for 'regularly reaching out'
Savannah Gankiewicz steps in as Miss USA amid controversy
Savannah Gankiewicz steps in as Miss USA amid controversy
Kanye West buys Bianca Censori extravagant car for THIS reason
Kanye West buys Bianca Censori extravagant car for THIS reason
John Oates reveals where he stands after Daryl Hall lawsuit
John Oates reveals where he stands after Daryl Hall lawsuit
Brad Pitt seeks 'peace' in Ines de Ramon amid Angelina Jolie's legal woes
Brad Pitt seeks 'peace' in Ines de Ramon amid Angelina Jolie's legal woes
Katy Perry doesn't want her daughter to do this one thing
Katy Perry doesn't want her daughter to do this one thing