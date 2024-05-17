Anya Taylor-Joy dishes on epic 78-Day filming scene for ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor-Joy opened up about a specific scene in her new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which took a staggering 78 days to film.



During a recent appearance on The One Show on Thursday with her co-star Chris Hemsworth, the 28-year-old actress gave insights into the 15-minute action scene.

The epic scene was between Anya as Furiosa and her younger self portrayed by Alyla Browne.

While sharing the filming with presenters Roman Kemp and Lauren Laverne, Anya said, "We shot it for 78 days, 78 days!" she exclaimed, adding the location of the filming, "Yes. It's called Stowaway. It was 100 percent the mountain we were all trying to climb."

Moreover, she revealed that the whole scene itself had a separate team and it was directed by Guy Norton who had also performed as a stuntman in the first sequel of the film.

She went on to say, “It was wild! It was so much fun but really interesting because it all took place on the war rig, so I had it very mapped out in my head like ‘Okay I've got a month and a half underneath the rig, a month on the side’.”

“When I finally made it into the cabin next to Tom Burke, he handed me a sandwich and was like ‘Well done, you've made it’ and I was like ‘Thank you’,” she added.

The duo's appearance in the BBC show came after the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in France