Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage troubles made worse by Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marital issues have been made worse by their clashes over Jennifer Garner, whose parenting approaches differ from the duo.



As reported by In Touch Weekly, the trio is at odds due to their different parenting styles amid rumours that JLo and Affleck are headed for divorce.

Citing celebrity blog DeuxMoi, the publication revealed that Lopez is easygoing with their blended brood while Garner, who shares three kids with Affleck, prefers “Type A approach.”

They said, “Jen Garner has more of a Type A approach while Jennifer tends to be more easygoing and flexible in her methods of raising the kids.”

After tying the knot in 2022 almost two decades after calling off their engagement, the couple blended their family comprising of Affleck and Garner’s three kids and Lopez’s twins, she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

This comes amid reports that Lopez and Affleck are living separately despite being in Los Angeles and are “headed for a divorce.”

While Lopez is staying at the couple’s home in Los Angeles, Affleck is maintaining residence at one of their other properties as he films Accountant 2, a source close to The Mother star confirmed to People Magazine.

They even revealed that both JLo and Affleck arrived separately at an event in LA, which marked their first joint appearance in 47 days, to support their kids.

At the event, the couple seems to have dismissed the reports about their separation by wearing their wedding rings, however, reports claim otherwise.