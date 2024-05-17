 

Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid takes a play full dig at Morgan Wallen's chair-toss incident

Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid took a troll on country singer Morgan Wallen’s arrest in a hilarious parody song.

During the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards singer Ashley and former Schlitt's Creek actor Noah called out Wallen’s recent brush with the law.

While presenting the award for Single of the Year Ashley and Noah took turns singing a set of witty lyrics they wrote of nominees' original song.

In the parody of Wallen’s hit song Last Night, which was also nominated, the duet sang, “Last night after some alcohol the chair right over there really started to p*** me off.”

"It told me that I threw it at somebody I never met and my publicist keeps telling me this ain't over yet," the pair continued singing.

Moreover, the presenters also took a jab at another nominee Luke Combs, Ashley sang the cheeky lyrics to Noah, “Do you have a star bar? Is it down on lower Broadway? Oh, you don’t? Me neither. I’ve heard good things about Eric’s place.”

It is pertinent to mention that Morgan Wallen did not attend the 2024 ACMs awards.

Morgan Wallen's Chair Toss Incident 

The country star was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth floor of a bar in downtown Nashville on April 7 which landed a few inches away from a group stanby police.

Later, the top charting artist was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.


Will Smith hails Vanessa Hudgens' 'pregnancy' work ethics
Will Smith hails Vanessa Hudgens' 'pregnancy' work ethics
Kim Kardashian shocks fans with her heel-less platforms for Met Gala
Kim Kardashian shocks fans with her heel-less platforms for Met Gala
Anya Taylor-Joy dishes on epic 78-Day filming scene for ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Anya Taylor-Joy dishes on epic 78-Day filming scene for ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
‘Young Sheldon' ending explained: What Sheldon Cooper's last line meant?
‘Young Sheldon' ending explained: What Sheldon Cooper's last line meant?
John Krasinski recalls stealing souvenir from 'The Office' set
John Krasinski recalls stealing souvenir from 'The Office' set
Cardi B worries about backlash for personal stories in new music
Cardi B worries about backlash for personal stories in new music
Sophie Turner opens up about depression, anxiety battles
Sophie Turner opens up about depression, anxiety battles
Blake Lively, Taylor Swift join forces for 'It Ends With Us' trailer video
Blake Lively, Taylor Swift join forces for 'It Ends With Us' trailer
Liam Payne's ex fiance weighs in on reasons for 'regularly reaching out'
Liam Payne's ex fiance weighs in on reasons for 'regularly reaching out'
Savannah Gankiewicz steps in as Miss USA amid controversy
Savannah Gankiewicz steps in as Miss USA amid controversy
Kanye West buys Bianca Censori extravagant car for THIS reason
Kanye West buys Bianca Censori extravagant car for THIS reason
John Oates reveals where he stands after Daryl Hall lawsuit
John Oates reveals where he stands after Daryl Hall lawsuit