Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid takes a play full dig at Morgan Wallen's chair-toss incident

Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid took a troll on country singer Morgan Wallen’s arrest in a hilarious parody song.



During the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards singer Ashley and former Schlitt's Creek actor Noah called out Wallen’s recent brush with the law.

While presenting the award for Single of the Year Ashley and Noah took turns singing a set of witty lyrics they wrote of nominees' original song.



In the parody of Wallen’s hit song Last Night, which was also nominated, the duet sang, “Last night after some alcohol the chair right over there really started to p*** me off.”

"It told me that I threw it at somebody I never met and my publicist keeps telling me this ain't over yet," the pair continued singing.

Moreover, the presenters also took a jab at another nominee Luke Combs, Ashley sang the cheeky lyrics to Noah, “Do you have a star bar? Is it down on lower Broadway? Oh, you don’t? Me neither. I’ve heard good things about Eric’s place.”

It is pertinent to mention that Morgan Wallen did not attend the 2024 ACMs awards.

Morgan Wallen's Chair Toss Incident

The country star was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth floor of a bar in downtown Nashville on April 7 which landed a few inches away from a group stanby police.



Later, the top charting artist was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.



